FOR-A offers HVS-4000 switcher in several configurations

At the 2011 NAB Show, FOR-A will demonstrate its new HVS-4000 SD/HD video production switcher, available in two-M/E, two-and-a-half-M/E or three-M/E models. The switcher includes a variety of standard features to handle complex video productions and offers optional support for 1080p/60, 3Gb/s and 3-D production applications. Users can upgrade to add more M/E channels as needed.

The HVS-4000 comes with a control panel for the two-M/E version and one for the two-and-a-half-M/E and three-M/E models. The two-M/E switcher comes with either 16 or 24 buttons. The control panel for the two-and-a-half-M/E and three-M/E models enables direct access to preset content, including a macro bus and event recall button for each M/E. Additionally, the two-and-a-half- and three-M/E versions come with either 24 or 32 buttons.

From its intuitive panel, the HVS-4000 lets the operator switch between HD and SD signals and the various HD formats. With the optional up/down/crossconverter card installed, the system can support mixed input from HD and SD devices. Supported HD formats include 1080/59.94i, 1080/60i, 1080/50i, 1080/30PsF, 1080/29.97PsF, 1080/25PsF, 1080/24PsF, 1080/23.98PsF, 720/60p, 720/59.94p and 720/50p; SD formats supported include 525/60, 625/50; and supported 3G formats include 1080/59.94p and 1080/50p.

In addition, with its optional stereo 3-D function, the HVS-4000 can handle the left and right video from a stereo camera as a pair, enabling the operator to switch or invert video, add delays and adjust parallax. The M/E count does not change even if used as a stereoscopic 3-D switcher, and up to eight channels can be added to the switcher’s 3-D DVE.

The HVS-4000 comes standard with four keyers for each M/E. Eight keyers are standard on the two-M/E model, 11 keyers are standard on the two-and-a-half-M/E model and 12 keyers are standard on the three-M/E model. Optionally, two keyers can be added to each M/E, enabling expansion of to up to 12 keyers on the two-M/E model, 15 keyers on the two-and-a-half-M/E model and 18 keyers on the three-M/E model.

