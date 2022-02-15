Flowics to Showcase Broadcast Graphics for the Cloud Age at the 2022 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Flowics, a developer of graphics and interactive content for remote and in-studio production, will bring its cloud-based graphics solutions to Connected Media|IP, an NAB Show destination in the new West Hall of the LVCC that focuses on helping organizations deliver connected-content experiences. Flowics will showcase its Flowics Graphics solution and its data connectors, which simplify the integration of external live data from different sources to streamline broadcast graphics creation and operation.

The company will also discuss how its Flowics Data Connector add-ons for its Flowics Graphics HTML5 cloud-based broadcast graphics engine incorporate live data integration with broadcast graphics. With data connectors, Flowics eliminates any need for custom development to parse external data and feed it to on-air graphics. That work is done by the data connectors, saving precious time, and reducing costs for broadcasters.

Flowics data connectors require no hardware and no local software installation, which greatly simplifies production workflows. What's more, initial users report easier operation, reduced time and costs for building data-driven graphics, and even the ability to manage graphics remotely thanks to the cloud nature of Flowics Graphics.

"For NAB 2022 we're excited to showcase the data connectors initiative we've been developing inside Flowics Graphics said Gabriel Baños, CEO of Flowics. "This has solved a huge pain point for broadcasters and alleviated many of the complexities of working with live data. I'm also looking forward to our in-person return and to seeing all of my colleagues and friends in Las Vegas."

The NAB Show takes place April 23-27 in Las Vegas.