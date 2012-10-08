Flovel Unveils High-Sensitivity HD Camera

TOKYO –Flovel Co. Japan, a company in partnership with For-A Corp., introduced its new FZ-B1 high-sensitivity HD camera at For-A’s booth during the 2012 IBC Show held last month in Amsterdam. For-A is the exclusive distributor of Flovel brand cameras in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and sections of Asia. The new camera—designed for government and high-end security applications—will be available through For-A’s worldwide sales offices beginning next month.



As the latest addition to Flovel’s extensive line of high-end HD specialty cameras, the new FZ-B1 has at its core a 2/3-inch CMOS 1.3 megapixel color image sensor. The compact camera records in 1080/59.94i, 1080/50i, 720p/60p and 720/50p formats and has an unprecedented low-light sensitivity of only 0.01 lux.



To make the camera smaller and less obtrusive, operators may use the sensor module without the camera housing. The FZ-B1 works with any C Mount lens and has a suggested starting price of $30,000.



