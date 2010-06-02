Flagship BBC One goes HD in Fall



The BBC plans to widen its HD horizons next fall when it adds to its current HD offerings most of the primetime content of it flagship channel, BBC One.



Many of the programs in BBC One primetime — including British TV mainstays "EastEnders," "The One Show" and "Holby City" — will be available in HD at launch (probably in mid-September). BBC One said it's targeting sometime in 2012 for when it plans to have HD programming available in all its dayparts.



The new BBC One HD outlet will be made available for U.K. viewers via Freesat (DBS), Freeview (terrestrial), Sky (DBS) and Virgin Media (cable) — with additional HD fare available from the already-existing BBC HD channel. (For the Freeview terrestrial platform, BBC One HD will, in effect, be assuming the capacity that was recently turned down by the channel known as Five.)



Also, the ongoing BBC HD service (not to be confused with BBC One HD) said it plans to grow its daily HD services from nine to 12 hours. BBC HD views its fall inclusion of BBC One programming as a "next step" in improving its overall services to U.K. and Irish viewers.



ITV1 and Channel 4 are already providing their own HD channels.



