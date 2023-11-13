Fixed Wireless Providers Report Record Sub Growth in Q3 2023

DURHAM, N.H.—Leichtman Research Group has released new data that shows record growth in the number of subscribers to fixed wireless broadband services, further strengthening the competitive position of wireless carriers like T-Mobile and Verizon in the broadband market.

LRG found that the largest cable and wireline phone providers and fixed wireless services in the U.S. – representing about 96% of the market – acquired about 950,000 net additional broadband Internet subscribers in 3Q 2023, compared to a pro forma gain of about 865,000 subscribers in 3Q 2022.

Almost all of that growth, however, went to T-Mobile's and Verizon’s fixed wireless services.

Fixed wireless/5G home Internet services from T-Mobile and Verizon added about 940,000 subscribers in 3Q 2023 – compared to 920,000 net adds in 3Q 2022.

In sharp contrast, the top cable companies added about 5,000 subscribers in 3Q 2023 – compared to a gain of about 45,000 in 3Q 2022 and the top wireline phone companies added about 5,000 total broadband subscribers in 3Q 2023 – compared to about 100,000 net losses in 3Q 2022.

Wireline telcos had about 525,000 net adds via fiber in 3Q 2023, and about 520,000 non-fiber net losses.

“Top broadband providers added about 950,000 subscribers in 3Q 2023, largely attributable to the most quarterly net adds ever for fixed wireless services,” said Bruce Leichtman, president and principal analyst for Leichtman Research Group, Inc. “Over the past year, fixed wireless services have accounted for 101% of the approximately 3,625,000 net broadband additions.”

Overall, the country’s top broadband providers now account for 113.9 million subscribers, with top cable companies having about 76.2 million broadband subscribers, top wireline phone companies having about 30.7 million subscribers, and top fixed wireless services having about 6.9 million subscribers.

The top broadband providers at the end of Q3, 2023 include Comcast (32,287,000 subs, down 18,000 in Q3); Charter (30,649,000 up 63,000); AT&T (15,296,000 wireless subs, down 8,000); Verizon (7,612,000 wireline subs, up 50,000). T–Mobile’s fixed wireless service had 4,235,000 (up 557,000 in Q3) and Verizon has 2,679,000 fixed wireless subs (up 384,000.)