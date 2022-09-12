Five Louisville Stations Launch NextGen TV Broadcasts

LOUISVILLE, Ky.—Five local stations in the Louisville area have launched NextGen TV (aka, ATSC 3.0) broadcasts, with a sixth expected to be on the air next week.

For the launch Block Communications’ CW affiliate WBKI is hosting NextGen TV broadcasts for five stations, which include Block’s Fox affiliate WDRB, WAVE (the Gray Television owned NAB affiliate), WHAS (Tegna owned ABC affiliate) and WBNA (a independent station owned by Word).

Kentucky Educational Television’s WKMJ PBS affiliate will launch NextGen TV signals on Sept. 19.

Louisville viewers can find five channels over-the-air on channel 16 with a NextGen TV set. KET’s WKMJ, (PBS) will be available on channel 34 when it launches.

The launches mean that NextGen TV broadcasts are now available to more than 660,000 viewers in the metro and outlying areas of Louisville.