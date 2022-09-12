Five Louisville Stations Launch NextGen TV Broadcasts
A sixth station, PBS affiliate WKMS, will launch on Sept. 19
LOUISVILLE, Ky.—Five local stations in the Louisville area have launched NextGen TV (aka, ATSC 3.0) broadcasts, with a sixth expected to be on the air next week.
For the launch Block Communications’ CW affiliate WBKI is hosting NextGen TV broadcasts for five stations, which include Block’s Fox affiliate WDRB, WAVE (the Gray Television owned NAB affiliate), WHAS (Tegna owned ABC affiliate) and WBNA (a independent station owned by Word).
Kentucky Educational Television’s WKMJ PBS affiliate will launch NextGen TV signals on Sept. 19.
Louisville viewers can find five channels over-the-air on channel 16 with a NextGen TV set. KET’s WKMJ, (PBS) will be available on channel 34 when it launches.
The launches mean that NextGen TV broadcasts are now available to more than 660,000 viewers in the metro and outlying areas of Louisville.
TV Tech has been following the launch of NextGen TV broadcasts around the country. Our exclusive list of where the broadcasts have been launched is available here (opens in new tab).
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.