Fisher and The CW Sign New Affiliation Agreement



SEATTLE: Fisher Communications announced today that it has signed an agreement to affiliate with The CW Television Network in the Boise, Idaho television market. Starting no later than Sept. 12, 2011, Fisher will broadcast The CW Television Network on KBOI-DT2 and simulcast on KYUU-LP.



In addition to presenting The CW’s primetime fare, Boise's CW will also feature original local morning and late news, local programming like Entertainment TV, strong first-run and off-network programming like “The Daily Buzz,” a three hour live daily news and entertainment program, plus eight hours of comedy hits each weekday, including “Seinfeld,” “That '70s Show,” “South Park” and “The King of Queens.”



Fisher operates 20 television stations that reach 3.5 percent of U.S. television households in mostly mid-sized and smaller markets. KIMA-TV in Yakima and KEPR-TV in Pasco, Wash., also carry The CW on digital multicast channels.



In other Fisher news, the board has elected Paul A. Bible as non-executive chairman, effective immediately. He has served as a director since 2009, and is a partner in Lewis & Roca LLP, a business law firm in the Southwest. He was previously a principal in Bible Mousel PC, a Nevada law firm specializing in gaming law. He was also a former chairman of the Nevada Gaming Commission, the University of Nevada, Reno Foundation and the Truckee Meadows Community College Foundation. He earned his law degree from Georgetown, and served in the Judge Advocate General’s Corps of the U.S. Army, and is a Vietnam veteran.



