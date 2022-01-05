Firstlight Media Joins Google Cloud Marketplace

TORONTO—Firstlight Media has announced that it is now available on the Google Cloud Marketplace.

Leveraging the international reach of Google Cloud Marketplace with its fully cloud-based Gen5 architecture, Firstlight Media can provide faster access to Google Cloud development tools and storage, rapid deployment of the Firstlight Media OTT platform enabling customers to launch new video services quickly and friction-free procurement and consolidated IT spend for simpler accounting, the company said.

“Delivering the fastest possible time to market and the greatest flexibility to the OTT industry is a fundamental business and technology need for OTT providers worldwide,” said Eric Goldstein, head of business development for Firstlight Media. “With availability on the Google Cloud Marketplace, we’re able to streamline processes for our customers so they can more readily reap the benefits of our agile, scalable, extensible and highly performant platform.”

Google Cloud Marketplace allows rapid deployment of functional software packages that run on Google Cloud. It enables cloud procurement, a simplified buying experience and flexible payment options, the company said.

Firstlight Media’s availability on the Google Cloud Marketplace will allow Tier 1 OTT providers to stay ahead of rapid changes in technology and consumer demand by enabling flexible, agile services that can be deployed rapidly and scale for additional capacity as needed.

Firstlight Media’s platform harnesses rich data analytics, personalization and recommendations to create dynamic, engaging services – all while reducing total cost of ownership (TCO) by as much as 40%, the company said.

“We’re pleased to have Firstlight Media join the Google Cloud Marketplace to offer Google Cloud customers solutions that enable OTT providers to quickly identify and respond to new market opportunities,” said Amy Bray, global head, Google Cloud Marketplace.