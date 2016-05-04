Liberty Cup Drone Race Set for July

NEW YORK—Drone pilots, start your engines. It has been announced that from July 30-31 at the Liberty Science Center in Jersey City, N.J., the Liberty Cup drone race will take place against the backdrop of the New York City skyline.

The Liberty Cup will use first-person view technology to display the action for both the drone pilots and the audience. It will also be broadcast by ESPN. In addition to the race, the two-day event will feature flight simulations and demonstrations on how to build drones.

The Liberty Cup is sponsored by the creators of the New York City Drone Film Festival. Pilot registration is now open. Tickets will become available starting in June. For more information, visit www.libertycupdroneracing.com.