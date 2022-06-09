First ATSC 3.0-Equipped Cars Expected On U.S. Roads by 2023
By Phil Kurz published
ATSC President Madeleine Noland announced the development during the NextGen Broadcast Conference in Detroit
DETROIT—South Korean auto parts manufacturer Hyundai Mobis has developed, tested and announced the first ATSC 3.0 receiver-equipped vehicles will be on the road in the United States next year, Madeleine Noland, president of the Advanced Television Systems Committee said today during opening remarks at ATSC NextGen Broadcast Conference here.
At CES in January, Hyundai Mobis demonstrated future vehicle concepts as part of its vision for the future of mobility. Several recent tests of using ATSC 3.0 to transmit digital files between moving vehicles have helped validate the concept of datacasting and real-time software updates via NextGen broadcasts.
Phil Kurz is a contributing editor to TV Tech. He has written about TV and video technology for more than 30 years and served as editor of three leading industry magazines. He earned a Bachelor of Journalism and a Master’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Journalism.
