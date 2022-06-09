First ATSC 3.0-Equipped Cars Expected On U.S. Roads by 2023

At CES in January, Hyundai Mobis demonstrated future vehicle concepts as part of its vision for the future of mobility.

DETROIT—South Korean auto parts manufacturer Hyundai Mobis has developed, tested and announced the first ATSC 3.0 receiver-equipped vehicles will be on the road in the United States next year, Madeleine Noland, president of the Advanced Television Systems Committee said today during opening remarks at ATSC NextGen Broadcast Conference here.

At CES in January, Hyundai Mobis demonstrated future vehicle concepts as part of its vision for the future of mobility. Several recent tests of using ATSC 3.0 to transmit digital files between moving vehicles have helped validate the concept of datacasting and real-time software updates via NextGen broadcasts.