NextGen TV Test Shows Viability of ATSC 3.0 For Streaming Video, Delivering Files To Vehicles

DETROIT—New testing of ATSC 3.0 to determine if the NextGen TV standard is robust enough to hold up to the rigors of video streaming and secure broadband file delivery to moving vehicles has revealed that the standard is indeed up to the challenge.

A field test conducted by the Pearl TV coalition with Auton at the Motown 3.0 Open Test Track here showed how robust the transport layer and software applications of ATSC 3.0 are in delivering non-real-time data. The results of the test along with those conducted earlier demonstrate 3.0’s relevance as a viable, data delivery alternative to reach vehicles, Pearl TV said.

“The Motown Test Track continues to be a lead research and development environment for service providers, like Auton, automakers, OEM vendors, media distributors and internet service providers of all types to convene and foster new application development,” said Anne Schelle, managing director of Pearl TV.

“The innovation from the broadcast industry behind the NextGen TV standard is unbound and is reflective of its commitment to enabling a national wireless data distribution fabric for the automotive industry, which it needs to deliver mobile video, audio and digital content to the on-the-move public," she added.

Testing was done in concert with the E.W. Scripps Company WMYD 3.0 lighthouse station and was powered by the Triveni Digital Broadcast Chain. Test results proved the ability of the standard to deliver files in a wide range of environments, including urban, suburban and exurban settings, the broadcast coalition said.

“Auton continues to lead the way in developing an ATSC 3.0 mobility platform that is effective, secure and more cost-effective for delivery of essential software updates and infotainment to the connected and autonomous vehicle market,” said Auton CEO Robert Foster. “By pioneering the use of NextGen TV technology, we’re able to satisfy the growing demands of the automotive industry with the ultimate integration that will enhance access to mobile broadband services for consumers, enterprises, fleets and public transportation and personal portable devices.”

The Triveni Digital Broadcast Chain offers a variety of tools to optimize data delivery from the physical layer with the help of forward error correction (FEC) and ModCod settings available via mechanisms like statistical multiplexing and opportunistic data insertion, said Ralph Bachofen, company vice president of sale and marketing.

“These tools can be applied together or separately on each of the data services according to the business needs and use cases,” said Bachofen.