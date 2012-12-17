Finnish culture center simplifies production with Granite 1000

The Sámi Cultural Centre Sajos in Inari, Finland, is using a Broadcast Pix Granite 1000 Video Control Center for live event production. Built to preserve and develop Sámi culture and business, the modern facility was completed in January and has hosted a variety of events, including seminars, workshops, and concerts.

Sajos offers several venues for events, from small and medium-sized conference rooms to a main hall that can accommodate up to 430 people. Multi-camera productions have been streamed on the Internet, recorded for event organizers, distributed on the facility’s internal television channel and used to provide I-MAG (image magnification) for live audiences.

The facility uses a variety of Granite’s built-in workflow tools, including the Fluent Clip Store, Harris Inscriber CG, customizable Fluent-View multi-viewer, and chromakey.