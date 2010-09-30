Finnish company rolls out Icareus interactive OTT SeniorTV platform

Icareus has developed a new kind of interactive over-the-top (OTT) TV service intended for senior citizens in Finland.

The first customer of the OTT platform and SeniorTV service is a Finnish company called EcoTec, which launched the service under its own brand, SmartCare TV.

SeniorTV enables Ecotec to offer viewers a service that helps senior citizens have more independence and live longer at home, thereby improving their quality of life. Communication is an important part of life, and the SeniorTV solution provides a familiar and easy-to-use user interface for one-to-one video calling and other videoconference functionalities to help senior citizens stay in contact with friends and family.

The video communication feature also can be used for personalised direct communication with doctors and/or nurses to get help with medical problems, thus reducing the need for on-site doctor visits. In addition to communication, SeniorTV provides entertainment features including VOD service, RSS news feeds and simple games for the elderly, such as memory games and Sudoku. Additional help with daily living is provided through a remotely managed calendar feature with reminders to take medicine and of prescheduled activities.