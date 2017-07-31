F&F Productions Outfits Mobile Unit With 17 Fujinon 4K UHD Lenses

WAYNE, N.J.—F&F Productions LLC chose 17 Fujinon 4K UHD lenses to outfit the Sony HDC-4300 4K cameras systems on board the F&F’s first 4K mobile unit. The GTX-18 4K HDR Mobile Unit will have eight UA107x8.4BESM 4K studio lenses, five UA18x5.5BERD 4K portable zooms, three UA14x4.5BERD 4K portable zooms and one UA22x8BERD 4K portable lenses.

The company said the new mobile unit offers a complete 4K experience throughout, giving its clients a one-stop mobile unit that can produce 4K HDR, 1080p HDR, 1080p, 1080i, 720p.

George Orgera, president/CEO, F&F Productions, said it was important that the signal remain native 4K UHD resolution throughout the entire acquisition and distribution process. “These Ultra 4K lenses give us the ability to be true to that decision.

The unit was introduced to F&F clients during an open house July 26 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., ahead of its coverage of an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) match.