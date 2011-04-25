FEMA Will Require First Responder IPAWS, CAP, EAS Training



FEMA will require that emergency alert originators take training before accessing its Integrated Public Alert and Warning System to deliver next-gen EAS alerts using a Common Alerting Protocol.



That’s how EAS consultant and broadcast engineer Gary Timm characterized remarks by Damon Penn, assistant administrator for National Continuity Programs at FEMA, at the NAB Show.



In blog updates at www.awareforum.org, Timm writes as part of a series on EAS that the FEMA Emergency Management Institute will conduct the mandatory training in the same manner as other National Incident Management System courses that first responders must complete.



“This is welcome news for broadcasters, who have long wanted greater visibility for EAS among first responders,” writes Timm.



