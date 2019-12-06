FedNet Relies on TVU Grid for Impeachment Inquiry Coverage

WASHINGTON—FedNet is providing live broadcast coverage of the impeachment inquiry hearings using TVU Networks TVU Grid, the company announced this week.

If the House of Representatives approves articles of impeachment of President Donald Trump, the multimedia content provider to the U.S. Congress will also rely on the TVU Grid for its coverage of the subsequent Senate impeachment trial, it said.

FedNet provides a secure video network throughout the Capitol complex. It broadcasts thousands of hearings, press conferences and live Senate and House floor debates. The content provider’s choice of TVU Grid for impeachment hearing coverage is FedNet’s first live streaming initiative, said TVU Networks.

“We needed an infinitely scalable set up,” said FedNet President Keith Carney. “With TVU Grid, we can scale to any number of locations to our network without increasing bandwidth requirements at each site. And we can route live video streams using TVU Grid anywhere in the world with sub-second latency.”

Besides the live gavel-to-gavel multicamera switched coverage of the hearings, FedNet is providing live interviews with legislators. Multiple feeds are being made available on TVU Grid.

FedNet is looking at reaching educational institutions with feeds to assist in the study of political science and journalism as well as targeting commercial media outlets, the company said.

The TVU Grid offers point-to-multipoint bidirectional live video distribution via IP. Those on the grid can view available video sources from around the world and request to make the stream available to their audiences. The TVU Command Center manages TVU Grid, enabling uses to examine the status of transmissions and TVU Servers, the company said.

