FCC's Tech Transition Policy Task Force to Meet March 18

WASHINGTON-- The first workshop of the Technology Transitions Policy Task Force will be held March 18, the Federal Communications Commission announced today.

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski announced the formation of an agencywide task force last December. The intent of the group is to “provide recommendations to modernize the commission’s policies.” Genachowski instructed the Task Force to provide recommendations to “empower and protect consumers, promote competition, and ensure network resiliency and reliability.” The first workshop will gather data and analysis to establish a factual baseline understanding of these transitions.



The first workshop will be held on Monday, March 18, 2013, in the Commission Meeting Room (TW-C305), 445 12th Street, S.W., Washington, D.C., 20554. This workshop will solicit data and analysis on three critical ongoing transitions: The evolution in network protocols, including from TDM to IP; the replacement of copper networks with fiber; and the shift from wireline services toward greater use of wireless services. The workshop will analyze the American landscape in a granular way by gathering data on disparities between rural and urban areas and business and residential services.



The workshop will also focus on the experiences of different demographic groups, including different generations, as well as challenges faced by people with disabilities. Panelists will also describe underlying network technologies and identify the advantages and limitations that various technologies present in different contexts. Finally, the workshop will seek input on the factors driving the market’s transition to new technologies. Additional details concerning the workshop agenda and panelists will be forthcoming. The workshop will be free and open to the public, and will also be streamed live at http://www.fcc.gov/live.