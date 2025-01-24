FCC’s Starks Announces Changes to Staff
Milla Anderson is departing and Kiara Ortiz joins commissioner’s team as acting legal adviser
WASHINGTON—Federal Communications Commission member Geoffrey Starks has announced that policy adviser Milla Anderson left his office last week for a position in the private sector.
“Milla has been a star member of my team,” the Democratic commissioner said. “She brought her skills and experience from Congress, and played an integral role in advancing my priorities in a number of proceedings including our implementation of the Safe Connections Act and reforms to Incarcerated People’s Communications Services. I wish her the best!”
Following Anderson’s departure, Starks reported that Kiara Ortiz will be acting legal adviser.
Ortiz comes from the FCC’s Wireline Competition Bureau, where she was legal adviser to the bureau chief. She began her career at the commission as an honors attorney. She has a law degree from American University’s Washington College of Law and a bachelor’s degree from Spelman College.
“I am glad to have Kiara join my team,” Starks said. “I’ve seen firsthand her leadership in the Wireline Competition Bureau and am excited to have her counsel.”
