FCC’s Rodolfo Bonacci Given E. Noel Luddy Award

WASHINGTON—In recognition of his service to the telecommunications industry, the Association of Federal Communications Consulting Engineering Board of Directors presented Rodolfo Bonacci, the assistant division chief, engineering, in the audio division of the FCC’s Media Bureau, with the E. Noel Luddy Award.

John Reiser, Rodolfo, Bonacci and John Lyons.

The AFCCE has presented the E. Noel Luddy Award annually since 2000 usually—but not always—to an FCC employee who has provided “notable and exemplary service to the telecommunications industry,” the announcement read. The AFCCE is a membership organization made up of engineers and other professionals in the telecommunications engineering field.

Bonacci was introduced by his FCC colleague James Bradshaw, deputy division chief, engineering in the audio division of the Media Bureau. In his speech, Bonacci thanked the AFCCE and expressed his admiration for his peers.

Bonacci joins previous Luddy award winners that include John Reiser, Jules Cohen, Ann Gallagher and Julius Knapp.

The AFCCE presented the award to Bonacci on Nov. 30 at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C.