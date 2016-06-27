FCC's Forward Auction to Start Late July at Earliest

WASHINGTON—The next step in the broadcast incentive auction looks to be about four weeks away, according to the FCC’s public notice on the forward auction. The reverse portion of the incentive auction looks like it will end on June29, but per the public notice regarding the forward auction, it will begin “on the second business day after the close of bidding in the reverse auction, but no sooner than 15 business days after the release of the Qualified Bidders PN [public notice].” That would put the earliest that the forward auction could begin at July 26.

TV Technology sister publication B&C has the full story.