FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program Hits Record 20+M Households

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Federal Communications Commission has announced that more than 20 million households have enrolled in the agency’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), the nation’s largest broadband affordability program.

Thanks to funding support in the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, eligible low-income households can receive a discount of up to $30 per month toward internet service and up to $75 per month for eligible households on qualifying Tribal lands. Eligible households can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet from participating providers if the household contributes more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase price, the FCC said.

“For a long time, closing the digital divide focused on one part of the equation—the lack of physical infrastructure to get online,” chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in a statement. “But we know that for many people, even when there was technically access, the cost to get online was too high. Thanks to investments from Congress, we have new tools to tackle both challenges, including the Affordable Connectivity Program that is helping struggling families to get or stay online to pay for this modern-day necessity. Enrolling more than 20 million eligible households is no small feat—and wouldn’t be possible without the partnership of organizations in rural, suburban, and urban communities across the country who are getting the word about this powerful program. We’ve made too much progress in helping families get online to turn back now.”

In order to reach the 20 million enrollment milestone, the FCC said that it worked closely with local, state and federal organizations to serve as ACP outreach and awareness-raising partners.

To date, the FCC has hosted or participated in more than 1,400 + virtual and in-person awareness and enrollment events, and offers outreach materials in more than 10 languages, the agency said.

In addition to closely collaborating with other Federal agencies to promote program enrollment, the FCC is also conducting a nationwide paid media public awareness campaign with the support of Congressional funding set aside for outreach efforts.

In addition, the FCC has committed over $72 million in grants at the state and local level, with 228 ACP Outreach Grants issued to trusted state, local, and Tribal governments and community partners.

A household is eligible for the Affordable Connectivity Program if: