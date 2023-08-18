FCC to Support Hawaii Wildfire Recovery

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The FCC has issued new updates to the status of the communications infrastructure in Hawaii in the wake of devastating wild fires that show ongoing improvements in communication systems.

Along with the updates, FCC chair Jessica Rosenworcel provided a detailed update on the Commission’s plans to help the local communities recover from the disaster.

In a statement on the FCC's response Rosenworcel noted that broadcasters are "continuing to operate and share important community updates and news."

“Having worked for Senator Inouye, I experienced firsthand the kindness and collective spirit of Aloha that guides the people who call Hawai’i home,” Rosenworcel said. “The agency has staff on the ground in Maui assessing the impact on communications services and infrastructure to help local, state, and federal authorities to identify how to best support restoration and emergency response. We have been issuing daily public communications status reports that track the restoration progress, with 17 out of 21 cell sites now restored, the Maui 911 call center now functional, and broadcasters continuing to operate and share important community updates and news. Also, over 10,000 cable and wireline subscribers have had service restored, but more work remains. We will continue to work closely with local, state, and federal partners as families and residents all over the island begin to rebuild and recover from these devastating wildfires.”

More specifically, the FCC outlined a number of steps it is taking to help communities impacted by the Maui wildfires: