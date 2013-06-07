FCC to Hear From Auction Task Force

WASHINGTON — The three sitting members of the Federal Communications Commission will hear an update from the Incentive Auction Task Force Thursday, June 27, at their regular open meeting. It will be the first such meeting held under the leadership of acting FCC Chairwoman Mignon Clyburn.



The trio will also consider a Report and Order to improve collection of broadband subscription and deployment data. Another on licensing, service and technical rules in H block spectrum at 1,915-1,920 MHz and 1,995-2,000 MHz will be considered, plus a Declaratory Ruling on what private data wireless carriers can collect from subscribers, and a Universal Service Reform update.



The Spectrum Auction Task Force was created in March of 2012 to coordinate the spectrum incentive auction, tentatively planned for June, 2014. The group is led by Gary Epstein and FCC Wireless Bureau chief Ruth Milkman, with Media Bureau chief Bill Lake, Office of Engineering and Technology head Julius Knapp, FCC Chief Economist Marius Schwartz, Chief Technologist Henning Schulzrinne, General Counsel Austin Schlick and others.



The June 27 open meeting will commence at 10:30 a.m. ET at the Portals in Washington.