FCC to Discuss Eliminating Main Studio Rule in Oct. Meeting
WASHINGTON—The fate of the Main Studio Rule could be determined by the end of the month, as the FCC has revealed that a discussion on eliminating the rule is on the agenda for its October Open Commission Meeting.
The Commission will consider MB Docket No. 17-106, a Report and Order eliminating the rule that requires each AM, FM and television broadcast station to maintain a man studio located in or near its community of license. The Main Studio Rule has been a much debated topic in recent months.
Also on the docket for the October meeting, per the FCC’s press release, is additional support for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands; promoting investment in the 3550-3700 MHz band; and updates to rules governing ancilliary/supplementary services and broadcast public notices.
The open meeting will take place on Oct. 24 at 10:30 a.m. in the Commission Meeting Room of the FCC. It will also be streamed live at www.fcc.gov/live.
