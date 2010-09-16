FCC Sets New Jersey and Delaware VHF CP Auction



The FCC has asked for comments on competitive bidding procedures for Auction 90. The auction is for two VHF commercial television station construction permits, one on Channel 4 in Atlantic City, N.J. and the other on Channel 5 in Seaford, Del.



The minimum opening bid and up-front payment has been set at $200,000 for each CP.



The auction is scheduled for Feb. 15, 2011. Comments on bidding procedures are due Sept. 30, 2010 and the deadline for reply comments is Oct. 15, 2010.



By auctioning these channels, the FCC satisfies a 1982 amendment to Section 331(a) of the Communications Act of 1934.



The amendment requires the Commission allocate commercial VHF channels so that "no less than one such channel shall be allocated to each state, if technically feasible."



CommLawBlog.com has more information on this amendment, as well as the attempt by Nevada and Wyoming TV stations to use it to move into the New York and Philadelphia markets. The article is available at Movin' On Up To The East Side.



