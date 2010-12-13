FCC Sets Deadline on STELA Comments

WASHINGTON: The comment period on the Satellite Television Extension and Localism Act has been established. The Act covers the rights of satellite TV providers for carriage of TV station signals. It was renewed last May and requires the Federal Communications Commission to deliver a report on in-state broadcast programming by next Aug. 27. As such the commission is seeking feedback on the issue.



The intent of the report evaluate availability of in-market signals on pay TV systems; determine the number of households in a state that receive out-of-state broadcast signals; and to explore alternative geographic designations. The commission currently uses a list of 210 designated market areas to define local markets.



Comments on Docket No. 10-238 are now due on or before Jan. 24, 2011, and reply comments will be due on or before Feb. 22, 2011.