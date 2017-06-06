FCC Sets Comment Deadlines for Main Studio Rule NPRM

WASHINGTON—Many broadcasters have strong opinions about the potential elimination of the main studio rule, but the deadline to share those thoughts with the FCC is coming up.

The NPRM was published in the Federal Register on June 2, and the Media Bureau announced that July 3 is the deadline to file comments on MB Docket No. 17-106, Notice of Proposed Rulemaking in the Matter of Elimination of Main Studio Rule. And 15 days later, July 17, is the deadline to submit reply comments.

The commission announced the NPRM on May 18. Read it here.

This story first appeared on TVT's sister publication, Radio World.