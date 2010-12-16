FCC Schedules Auction for 16 700 MHz Licenses

WASHINGTON: The Federal Communications Commission today announced that 16 700 MHz licenses would be auctioned July 19, 2011. The licenses were offered in the 2008 700 MHz auctions but were either unsold or defaulted upon. The licenses cover two paired 6 MHz swaths at 698-704 MHz, and 728-734 MHz in the A Block, and 14, 6 MHz pairings from 704-710, and 734-740 MHz in the B Block.



Wheeling, W.V. and Lubbock, Texas are the A Block communities of coverage. B Block communities comprise Ponce, Mayaguez, Arecibo, Adjuntas, Ciales and Aguadilla, Puerto Rico; Fargo, N.D./Moorehead, Minn.; Grand Forks, Minn.; Bismarck, N.D.; Yancey, N.C.; Oconee, and Clarendon, S.C.; Hudspeth, Texas; and Lee, Va.



The FCC’s Media Bureau is seeking comments on bidding procedures for the auction, No. 92. Those comments are due Jan. 12, 2011, with replies due Jan. 27, 2011. The docket is No. 10-248.