FCC Releases Video Description Report and Order Erratum



Last week the FCC released an Erratum to the Report and Order (FCC 11-126) on implementation of video description requirements.



The major change I identified was the amendment of Section 73.8000 (b) (2) to reference ATSC standards and updating a footnote to point to the section. Appendix A was completely replaced, although other than the addition of 73.8000 (b) (2) I didn't see any significant changes such as implementation deadlines or program distributor requirements.



