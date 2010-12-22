FCC Releases 2011 Meeting Schedule
WASHINGTON: The Federal Communications Commission has released its 2011 open meeting schedule. All meetings are scheduled to start at 10:30 am ET, unless otherwise noted:
- Tuesday, January 25
- Tuesday, February 8
- Thursday, March 3
- Thursday, April 7
- Thursday, May 12
- Thursday, June 9
- Tuesday, July 12
- Tuesday, August 9
- Thursday, September 22
- Wednesday, October 19
- Thursday, November 17
- Tuesday, December 13
