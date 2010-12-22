FCC Releases 2011 Meeting Schedule

WASHINGTON: The Federal Communications Commission has released its 2011 open meeting schedule. All meetings are scheduled to start at 10:30 am ET, unless otherwise noted:



Tuesday, January 25

Tuesday, February 8

Thursday, March 3

Thursday, April 7

Thursday, May 12

Thursday, June 9

Tuesday, July 12

Tuesday, August 9

Thursday, September 22

Wednesday, October 19

Thursday, November 17