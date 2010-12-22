Trending

FCC Releases 2011 Meeting Schedule

WASHINGTON: The Federal Communications Commission has released its 2011 open meeting schedule. All meetings are scheduled to start at 10:30 am ET, unless otherwise noted:

  • Tuesday, January 25
  • Tuesday, February 8
  • Thursday, March 3
  • Thursday, April 7
  • Thursday, May 12

  • Thursday, June 9
  • Tuesday, July 12
  • Tuesday, August 9
  • Thursday, September 22
  • Wednesday, October 19
  • Thursday, November 17
  • Tuesday, December 13