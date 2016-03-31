FCC Proposes Expanded Video Description Requirements

WASHINGTON—FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler has made it a priority to implement the 21st Century Communications and Video Accessibility Act, and with the adoption of a Notice of Proposed Rule Making (NPRM) the organization looks to promote universal communication access for the blind and sight-impaired to popular video programming. The NPRM recommends that video description rules expand the availability of video described programming.

The item would look to expand the number of non-broadcast networks required to provide video description from the top five to the top 10; it would also expand it for broadcast networks from the top four to the top five. The NPRM would also expand the required number of hours to be video described.

Read the full story on Multichannel.