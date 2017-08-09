FCC OKs More Forward Auction Spectrum Applications

WASHINGTON—Another batch of applications from winning bidders in the forward portion of the broadcast incentive auction have been accepted by the FCC. These are bidders for broadcast spectrum being reclaimed for wireless broadband. The FCC has set a deadline for petitions to deny the applications of Aug. 21, with oppositions to those petitions due Aug. 28 and replies due Sept. 5.

To find our which bidders were accepted, read the full article on TVT’s sister publication B&C.

For more information on the repack, visit TV Technology's repack silo.