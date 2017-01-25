FCC Officially Signs Lease For New Headquarters

WASHINGTON—The ink is now dry on the FCC��s new lease for its new headquarters at 45 L St. N.E. in Washington’s NoMa district, according to Rebusiness Online. The U.S. General Services Administration signed the lease on behalf of the FCC with Trammell Crow Co., the new building’s owner, the website reported.

The FCC has been in the process of finalizing plans to move its headquarters since last year. The commission’s current landlord filed a lawsuit against the potential move, as reported by Bisnow, but in December a federal court dismissed the landlord’s bid, allowing the FCC to move forward with Trammell Crow.

The new building, called Sentinel Square III, is an 11-story, 545,000 square foot office building. The FCC will occupy 473,000 square feet of the space, per Rebusiness, including a portion of the first two floors, and the entirety of floors three through 10. The FCC is expected to complete its move by November 2019. NoMa is becoming something of a communications hub; the FCC will be neighbors with the new NPR headquarters.