FCC names six members to Technical Advisory Council

The FCC has named six members to its Technical Advisory Council (TAC), the agency announced Feb. 15.

Members of the council will share ideas and provide FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski with recommendations on issues of interest to the agency, particularly on those relevant to the agency’s efforts to harness technological innovations, the FCC said.

“These are first-rate business leaders. I am confident they will help the FCC spur job creation, investment and American competitiveness through technology innovation and the expansion of broadband services,” Genachowski said in a press statement.

The newly reconstituted TAC held its first meeting in December 2010. It identified a number of areas where FCC action could stimulate the nation’s broadband evolution, including:



• opportunities for greater infrastructure sharing among different industry sectors;

• reducing impediments to construction of next generation infrastructure

ensuring that the nation’s Internet continues to evolve competitively to next generation features such as IPv6; and

• providing incentives for accelerating the retirement of legacy technologies and systems.

The new Technical Advisory Council members include: Shahid Ahmed, network practice lead, Accenture; Gen. Wesley Clark (U.S. Army, ret.); Paul Mankiewich, chief architect, Mobility Solutions, Juniper Networks; John Marinho, director, enterprise mobility solutions, Dell; Deven Parekh, managing director, Insight Venture Partners; and Russ Gyurek, office of the CTO, Cisco Systems.