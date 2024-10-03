FCC Names Former Verizon Exec as Enforcement Bureau’s First CTO
Andy Hendrickson will also support regulator’s Privacy and Data Protection Task Force
WASHINGTON—The FCC’s Enforcement Bureau has appointed Andy Hendrickson as its new chief technology officer, tasked with providing strategic and technical advice on technological developments and issues with respect to the bureau’s work.
The regulator established the Enforcement Bureau’s CTO role “to confront the challenges of modern communications systems, including its revived focus on privacy and data protection,” the FCC said. Hendrickson will work with the FCC’s Privacy and Data Protection Task Force, which Chair Jessica Rosenworcel established to combat issues such as data breaches within telecom, cable, and satellite providers; network outages caused by cyberattacks; and supply-chain vulnerabilities involving third-party vendors that serve regulated communications providers, including cloud providers.
“Andy’s expertise and deep understanding of how communications networks operate, and how they have come to operate with the rapid development of new technologies and new networks, will only enhance our investigatory capabilities,” Loyaan A. Egal, Enforcement Bureay chief and chair of the FCC’s Privacy and Data Protection Task Force, said. “I am delighted that someone with Andy’s background in the private sector is joining the Enforcement Bureau to serve the American public and help protect the communications networks we rely on in so many aspects of our everyday lives.”
Hendrickson was a private-sector technology executive in telecom for more than 20 years, specializing in business and technology transformation. As senior director of technology at Verizon Communications, he was instrumental in the rollout of its 5G network and the engineering and operations of the Verizon Cloud Platform. He has also worked for Esri, where he led global technology initiatives.
He has been a part-time lecturer at Rutgers University, teaching environmental geomatics, and is an active member of such industry groups as the Open Infrastructure Foundation and the Network Time Foundation. He holds dual degrees from Rutgers University’s School of Environmental and Biological Sciences and the School of Communication and Information.
Get the TV Tech Newsletter
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
Tom has covered the broadcast technology market for the past 25 years, including three years handling member communications for the National Association of Broadcasters followed by a year as editor of Video Technology News and DTV Business executive newsletters for Phillips Publishing. In 1999 he launched digitalbroadcasting.com for internet B2B portal Verticalnet. He is also a charter member of the CTA's Academy of Digital TV Pioneers. Since 2001, he has been editor-in-chief of TV Tech (www.tvtech.com), the leading source of news and information on broadcast and related media technology and is a frequent contributor and moderator to the brand’s Tech Leadership events.