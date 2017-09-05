FCC Moves Up Open Meeting to Sept. 26

WASHINGTON—There’s been a shift in the schedule for the FCC’s September Open Meeting, as the date has been moved up from Thursday, Sept. 28, to Tuesday, Sept. 26.

The FCC reports that the timing change was made to accommodate a Commissioner’s schedule. The meeting items will still be announced and released publicly on the originally scheduled date of Thursday, Sept. 7.

The Open Meeting will take place in Room TW-C305, at 445 12th Street, S.W., Washington D.C. on Sept. 26 at 10:30 a.m.