FCC Moves Reverse Auction Application Workshop to Dec. 8

WASHINGTON— The reverse auction application workshop originally scheduled for tomorrow has been moved to Dec. 8. The Federal Communications Commission made the announcement last Friday in a Public Notice that also noted a pre-auction process tutorial for the reverse auction would be made available this Friday, Nov. 20.



The announcement came a day after the commission said it was pushing back the reverse auction applications window, from Dec. 1 - 18, to Dec. 8, 2015 through Jan. 12, 2016. (See, “FCC Moves Auction Application Window, Revises Opening Bids.”) The commission reiterated that the reverse auction process technically will commence March 29, 2016, also the deadline for reverse auction applicants to commit to an initial bid option.



The Dec. 8 workshop will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET. Individuals who are pre-registered for the workshop do not need to re-register. Those who have not yet registered are encouraged to do so by submitting attendee names and company affiliations via email to auction1001-at-fcc-dot-gov in order to expedite the check-in process the day of the event. The FCC requests that individuals use “Reverse Auction Workshop” as the subject line in their emails. An agenda for the workshop will be released prior to the event. More contact information is available on the Public Notice.



