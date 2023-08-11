FCC Makes 30th Anniversary Appeal for Spectrum Auction Authority

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Federal Communications Commission chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel marked the 30th anniversary of the FCC first being given Congressional authority to run spectrum auctions by once again appealing to Congress to renew the authority.

Five months ago, a deadlocked Congress allowed the spectrum authority to expire for the first time in the agency’s history

The House approved reauthorization in February but the Senate failed to pass the resolution amid disagreement on military spectrum needs.

“FCC spectrum auctions have fueled American growth for three decades,” Rosenworcel said. “The agency has held 100 auctions and in the process raised more than $233 billion for the United States Treasury. It’s not just that these auctions are a good deal; they are a big reason why the United States leads the world in wireless innovation. They are also an essential part of our economic and national security. The current lapse in spectrum auction authority is unprecedented and it puts this leadership at risk. With the World Radio Conference now only months away, it is vital that this authority is reauthorized as soon as possible.”