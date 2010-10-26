FCC Launches Technology Experience Center

WASHINGTON: The Federal Communications Commission’s Office of Managing Director today announced that it’s accepting donations for a new FCC Technology Experience Center, an on-site technology lab that will provide FCC employees and invited guests hands-on experience with the latest communications devices and solutions.



“Today’s world of technology is always changing, and we are establishing the Technology Experience Center to allow FCC employees to keep pace with this change,” said Steven VanRoekel, the FCC’s managing director. “The goal of FCC TEC is to promote better employee understanding of the current state of technology in the industries in which the commission oversees.”



The Technology Experience Center will provide access to an array of technical communications devices designed for personal or business use. Manufacturers and/or vendors who are interested in donating devices to the Center should contact Ronald Cunningham, director of FCC TEC, at Ronald.Cunningham(at)fcc.gov or 202-513-4515.



Donations to the Center are voluntary and not contingent on any expected benefit to the donor. The commission said “acceptance of any donated device or item by the FCC does not constitute endorsement of the device, its manufacturer, vendor, or any company offering such device.”

