FCC Launches Program To Attract New Engineers

WASHINGTON--Interested in a technical career at the Federal Communications Commission? Are you currently an engineering student or recent grad from an engineering school? If so, the new FCC Honors Engineer Program may be exactly what you are looking for.

The new program—intended to attract newly minted engineers to public policy work in the communications field—is a one-year career development program. At the end of the program, participants will be eligible for consideration for continued employment at the FCC.

“The digital revolution is rapidly transforming virtually every aspect of American life,” said FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said. “And it’s changing the FCC’s work, too. Many of the issues we confront today are technically complex.”

Honors Program engineers may work in several different areas, including:

· New communications technology and services, such as Next-Gen TV, 5G and the Internet of Things;

· Deployment of broadband service nationwide, including in rural areas;

· Finding technologies to improve communications services for all Americans, especially those with disabilities;

· Public safety communications technologies;

· Policy development to encourage innovation and investment in new communications devices and services.

The FCC will consider many criteria when evaluating candidates, including academic achievement, technical skills and extracurricular activities as well as a demonstrated interest in government service and/or the communications sector.

To learn more, visit the FCC website.