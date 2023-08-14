Hawaii Wildfire Impact: 90% of Cell Sites Out of Service in Six Maui Cities

The FCC is reporting that the Hawaiian wildfires continue to have a major impact on the communications infrastructure in Maui, with 19 of 21 cell sites serving Kapalua, Napili-Honokowai, Kaanapali, Lahaina, Launiupoko, and Olowalu out of service on Monday August 14.

Cable and wireline companies are also reporting that 17,832 is subscribers are without service in the disaster area, which means that they may be without telephone, television, and/or Internet services, the FCC said.

The data represents a slight improvement over the FCC’s April 12 report when all cell sites were out of service and 19,093 cable and wireline subs were without service.

But the FCC noted that 4 AM stations were observed being in service (KNUI, KCIK, KAOI, KUAU), a fact that highlighted the importance of broadcasters during emergencies.

In terms of 911 services, the Maui PD PSAP is fully functional but some 911 calls are not being completed because the Lahaina switch is isolated and some cell sites in the affected area are down.

A number of wireless companies have deployed mobile assets to Maui to support wireless services while fixed cell sites are being restored, the FCC said.