FCC Finalizes Auction Repack Expense Guidance

WASHINGTON—The FCC is sticking with most of the stuff on the books with the final version of its catalog of covered expenses in the broadcasters’ transition to new spectrum in the post-incentive auction repack, denying most of the tweaks proposed by commenters. The catalog provides guidance on what will be covered for the $1.75 billion the FCC has to reimburse broadcasters and some cable operators for expenses related to moving new channels or sharing with other stations. The FCC’s Incentive Auction Task Force and Media Bureau cited the flexibility to look at expenses on a case-by-case basis for declining to make many of the changes.

