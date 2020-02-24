FCC February Open Meeting to Focus on Spectrum

WASHINGTON—The FCC has released the agenda for its open commission meeting set for Friday, Feb. 28, and TV spectrum is a crucial aspect of what will be discussed.

First off, after Chairman Ajit Pai revealed his proposal for how spectrum should be made available in the C-band and the process for which the auction will take place, the FCC will hold its official votes on the reforming of the 3.7-4.2 GHz band to help with the development of 5G. There will also be a vote on the procedures for the C-band auction.

A number of organizations, including the NAB and AT&T , have filed comments with the FCC on specific tweaks they would like to see to the proposal.

White spaces are also set to be discussed. The specific proposal under consideration is for targeted changes to white space device rules in the TV bands (Channel 2-35) in an effort to improve broadband coverage for rural and underserved areas. While broadcasters have seemed willing to work with the computer companies interested in the white space, they maintain that any effort must be done with the protection of current TV services in mind.

The full agenda for the FCC’s open meeting is available online.

The meeting will take place on Feb. 28 at 10:30 a.m. at FCC headquarters in Washington, D.C.