FCC Extends Fee Filing Deadline to Friday, Sept. 30 Due to Hurricane Ian
Commission cites disruptions caused by storm
WASHINGTON—The FCC announced yesterday that due to Hurricane Ian, it was extending the Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 regulatory fee filing deadline from Wednesday, Sept. 28 to 11:59:00 p.m. EDT, Friday, Sept. 30.
“Hurricane Ian may cause significant damage within its path, including storm surge, wind damage, and flooding, the commission said. “According to forecasts, it may cause substantial damage to the communications network, resulting in service disruptions and outages throughout areas in Florida. The Commission is mindful of the effect of this hurricane on regulatory fee payors located in affected areas. Additionally, we are aware of other technical challenges entities are currently facing in paying their regulatory fees.
Anyone affected by the Hurricane who may have problems meeting the deadline should contact Sanford Williams, Deputy Managing Director, at 202-418-1508 or sanford.williams@fcc.gov.
