FCC establishes Office of Native Affairs and Policy

The FCC established the Office of Native Affairs and Policy to move forward on bringing modern communications infrastructure to all native communities, the agency said last week.

The new office will promote “robust government-to-government consultation” with tribal governments to advance deployment and adoption of communications services and technologies in Tribal Lands and Native communities.

It will consult and coordinate with American Indian Tribes, Alaska Native Villages, Native Hawaiian Organizations, and other Native and Tribal entities, and will be the official Commission contact point for such activities. The office also will work with government entities and private organizations to develop and implement FCC policies covering Tribal Nations and Native communities.

“Increasing connectivity in Native America is one of the FCC’s top priorities,” said FCC chairman Julius Genachowski in a press statement announcing the new office.