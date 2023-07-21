FCC Enforcement Bureau Adds Senior Staff

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The FCC’s Enforcement Bureau has announced a number of senior staff appointments.

The appointments include Peter Hyun, who has joined the agency as Bureau Chief of Staff and Deputy Bureau Chief. He joins recently promoted Deputy Bureau Chiefs Jeremy Marcus and Rakesh Patel.

Additionally, Hunter Deeley and Michael Rhodes have joined the FCC as Assistant Bureau Chiefs, and Meghan Ingrisano has been named the new Chief of the Bureau’s Fraud Division and Patrick McGrath the Chief of the Investigations & Hearings Division.

“Each of these appointments significantly enhance the Enforcement Bureau’s ability to conduct complex investigations and bring forth impactful enforcement actions in matters involving privacy and data protection, national security, public safety, illegal robocalls/scam texts, and fraud targeting the multibillion-dollar programs the FCC administers,” said Loyaan A. Egal, Chief of the Enforcement Bureau. “I am proud to serve each day alongside them and the rest of our colleagues on behalf of the American public.”

The FCC provided the following bios for each of the appointees:

Peter Hyun joins the Enforcement Bureau from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) where he served in a variety of roles advising DOJ’s top leadership as Acting Assistant Attorney General in the Office of Legislative Affairs and Chief of Staff to the Associate Attorney General. In the Enforcement Bureau, Peter will provide strategic guidance on the Bureau’s national security work and partnerships with international counterparts. Peter previously also served as Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Eastern District of Virginia, Assistant Attorney General in the New York Attorney General’s office, Chief Counsel for U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein on the U.S. Senate Committee on the Judiciary, and as a Partner at Wiley Rein LLP. He earned his law degree from New York University School of Law and his bachelor’s degree from the University of California at Berkeley.

Jeremy Marcus first joined the Enforcement Bureau's front office in 2014. His knowledge of the agency, and his in-depth understanding of technological, interference, and public safety matters have been an invaluable asset to the Bureau. Jeremy has served as Deputy Chief in the Enforcement Bureau for more than a year now and will continue to focus on supervising the Spectrum Enforcement Division, helping oversee the Office of the Field Director, and leading coordination efforts to ensure the Bureau can address increasing national security-related issues. Jeremy has vast experience in communications law, after serving over 20 years at the agency and half a dozen years in the private sector. He began his career at MCI Telecommunications Corp. before spending several years in private practice at small law firms in Atlanta and Washington, D.C. Jeremy began his FCC tenure in the Wireline Competition Bureau, where he served as a staff attorney, a front office legal advisor, Chief of the Telecommunications Access Policy Division, and Acting Associate Bureau Chief. Jeremy also worked as Associate Chief in Broadband Division of the Wireless Telecommunications Bureau. He was then detailed to the Office of Management and Budget in the Executive Office of the President, where he served as an advisor on spectrum policy matters, including auctions and public safety communications. Jeremy earned his law degree from Georgetown University Law Center and his bachelor’s degree from the University of Pennsylvania.

Rakesh Patel, who oversees investigations related to illegal robocalls/scam texts and fraud targeting FCC-administered programs, joined the Enforcement Bureau in 2014 as Deputy Director of the newly created Universal Service Fund Strike Force. Prior to joining the agency, Rakesh was Chief of the Criminal Division in the Maryland Attorney General’s Office where he oversaw the investigation and prosecution of a range of financial crimes cases including mortgage fraud, Medicaid fraud, and fraud related to government procurement. Before that, Rakesh served for eight years as a prosecutor in the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office. Rakesh’s extensive experience in fraud investigations led to his appointment as Chief of the Enforcement Bureau’s Fraud Division in 2019, and in that capacity he oversaw multiple matters, including parallel False Claims Act investigations with DOJ, involving significant violations of the Commission’s rules, leading to multimillion-dollar penalties, global settlements, and the recovery of improperly disbursed FCC program funds. Rakesh earned his law degree from Loyola University New Orleans College of Law, and his bachelor’s degree from the University of Toronto University College.

Hunter Deeley serves as an Assistant Bureau Chief with responsibility for helping supervise all enforcement matters that directly or indirectly implicate national security. He joins the Enforcement Bureau from DOJ, where he served in the National Security Division’s Foreign Investment Review Section (FIRS). While assigned to FIRS, Hunter reviewed and investigated more than 200 transactions filed with the U.S. Department of the Treasury-led Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), including almost 40 in which DOJ was tasked as the lead agency for the CFIUS interagency review. Hunter received several Assistant Attorney General Awards for Excellence for this work, including for his role leading two of the six investigations in CFIUS’s history that resulted in a decision by the President of the United States to prohibit or unwind a transaction, as well as for his contributions helping lead DOJ’s efforts to develop and negotiate the regulations to implement the Foreign Investment Risk Review Modernization Act (FIRRMA) of 2018. Hunter also served as a Special Assistant United States Attorney in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, where he was assigned to the General Crimes and National Security Sections. Hunter is a graduate of the University of Virginia and the American University Washington College of Law.

Michael Rhodes joins the Enforcement Bureau as an Assistant Chief responsible for providing guidance on engineering issues within the enforcement context and for overseeing the Office of the Field Director. He comes to the FCC with 30 years’ experience as an engineering consultant in a broad range of disciplines including radio/television broadcasting, wireless/cellular communications systems, microwave, land mobile, audio, video, and IT/networking. Mike worked as a Senior Engineer for Cavell, Mertz & Associates since 1998. Prior to that he was with Moffet, Larson & Johnson, and Jules Cohen & Associates, PC. For the last six years, he has been a Broadcast Subject Matter Expert for the FCC’s Television Repack Fund Administrator. He has also served as an SBE Frequency Coordinator for the Washington/Baltimore region. Mike received his B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Virginia Tech. He is a Registered Professional Engineer in Virginia, a member of the Society of Broadcast Engineers, and is a member and past President of the Association of Federal Communications Consulting Engineers (AFCCE).

Meghan Ingrisano has been promoted to Division Chief in the Fraud Division. Since joining the Fraud Division in 2018, Meghan has worked on investigations that have addressed fraud, waste, and abuse involving E-Rate, Lifeline, High Cost, Rural Health Care, and Affordable Connectivity Program, culminating in significant penalties, coordinated multi-agency global settlements, significant recoveries for the Universal Service Fund, and programmatic improvements. Meghan received her bachelor’s degree from the College of William & Mary, and her law degree from Harvard Law School. Prior to joining the Commission, Meghan was an associate at WilmerHale, working primarily on government and internal investigations. She represented companies in investigations by the DOJ, SEC, FTC, CFTC, FINRA, and CFPB, including matters related to securities fraud and shareholder litigation, antitrust regulation and litigation, Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) and related anti-corruption laws, deceptive lending practices, healthcare fraud, and immigration fraud.

Pat McGrath, Chief of the Investigations and Hearings Division, joins the Enforcement Bureau from the U.S. Army, having just completed 20 years of service that included tours in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Korea. His last position in the Army was as the Chief of the Military Personnel Litigation Branch, Litigation Division of the U.S. Army Legal Services Agency at Fort Belvoir, where he was responsible for all civil challenges, including class actions, involving military personnel policies and decisions against the Army and its senior leadership from trial through appeal. His legal career includes a stint in the Office of the Judge Advocate General at the Pentagon, where he served as a special counsel to the senior uniformed lawyer for the Department of the Army, the Judge Advocate General, and provided advice on critical and complex strategic-level policy and legal matters for an organization comprised of more than 10,000 military and civilian attorneys and paralegals located worldwide. Prior to becoming an attorney, Pat served as a Military Communications Officer, which included providing tactical voice and data communications services in Iraq during the “surge” and supervising soldiers and civilians in managing the fiber optic backbone and strategic communications networks on two Army installations that supported thousands of users in Korea. Pat received his bachelor’s degree from The Ohio State University Fisher College of Business and his law degree from The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law. He also holds an LL.M. in Military Law from the U.S. Army’s Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School.