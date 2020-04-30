FCC Debuts New Seal

WASHINGTON—The FCC has updated its official seal ahead of the move to its new offices, featuring new design elements that represent the current state of communications.

The design was a result of an agency-wide contest, with the winning design from Umasankar Arumugam voted for by FCC employees and contractors.

The design elements include:

Communication technologies, like satellites and broadcast towers, that are currently impacting the industry;

Four stars on the outer seal border, which was an element on the original seal of the FCC’s predecessor, the Federal Radio Commission;

18 stars on the shield, representing the current number of bureaus and offices in the commission; and

The eagle and shield, which identify the FCC as a federal government agency

The previous iteration of the seal featured a feed line that comes up the middle between a V-configuration of telephone and telegraph wires. It connects to three horizontal lines, the middle of which connects to two broadcast towers. The other two connect to telephone lines.

Here is a comparison between the previous seal (on the left) and the new seal (right)

(Image credit: FCC)

The FCC is expected to incorporate the new seal on business cards, stationary, publications, the FCC website and throughout its new headquarters over the next few months. Official use of the new seal will begin when the move to the new headquarters is completed; the move-in date has been delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.