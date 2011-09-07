FCC Committee recommends adoption of SMPTE closed-captioning standard for online video content

A FCC Advisory Committee has recommended that a standard for the closed-captioning of online video content developed by the SMPTE be adopted by the FCC in its implementation of the 21st Century Communications and Video Accessibility Act (CVAA).

The Act is designed to ensure the accessibility, usability and affordability of broadband, wireless and Internet technologies for people with disabilities. The standard, known as SMPTE Timed Text, was recommended in a report by the FCC’s Video Programming Accessibility Advisory Committee (VPAAC) and is available online.