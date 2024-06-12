FCC Commissioner Starks Announces Staff Changes

WASHINGTON, D.C.—FCC Commissioner Geoffrey Starks has announced that Flynn Rico-Johnson has joined his office as policy advisor for wireless, space, and international issues.

Rico-Johnson previously served as deputy chief of staff for Congresswoman Doris Matsui, Ranking Member of the Communications and Technology Subcommittee on the House Energy and Commerce Committee. Prior to his service in the House, Mr. Rico-Johnson was legislative assistant to Senator Amy Klobuchar, and managed government affairs for the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet). He received a Master of Public Policy degree and his undergraduate degree from the University of Minnesota.

“I am thrilled to welcome Flynn to the FCC and to my team,” Commissioner Starks said. “He has a deep knowledge of spectrum and technology issues – among the most important, and complex, topics we address at the Commission. Flynn is no stranger to public service, and I am glad that he will continue this important work in my office.”

“The FCC plays a foundational role in securing continued American leadership in wireless communication and technological innovation,” said Rico-Johnson. “I couldn’t be more excited to join Commissioner Starks’ office and bring my experience to bear supporting this vital work.”

Rico-Johnson succeeds Neşe Guendelsberger, who has returned to the Office of International Affairs where she is the deputy chief.

Commissioner Starks said: “I extend my sincere thanks to Neşe for her wise counsel and hard work these last several months. Neşe represents the best of the FCC. Her institutional knowledge, legal and technical mastery, and collaborative spirit cannot be beat. I look forward to continuing to work with her and the fantastic team in the Office of International Affairs.”