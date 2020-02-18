FCC Commissioner O’Rielly to Speak at APTS Summit Breakfast

WASHINGTON—FCC Commissioner Michael O’Rielly will address the APTS Public Media Summit breakfast session Feb. 25 and is expected to discuss KidVid, ATSC 3.0 and other television-related issues, America’s Public Television Stations announced today.

The breakfast, 7:30-9 a.m. at the summit’s Ritz-Carlton Hotel venue, will be followed by a panel discussion on collaborating with national partners on spectrum opportunities, the group said.

The panel, moderated by Craig Fugate, former administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), will include: John McCoskey, COO, SpectraRep; Molly Phillips, executive director and general manager, Iowa PBS; retired Lt. Gen. Reynold Hoover, RNHoover Consulting; and Susi Elkins, director of broadcasting and GM, WKAR Public Media, East Lansing, Mich.

Panelists are expected to discuss new business and service opportunities, such as those stemming from precision agriculture, national security and weather alerting. The panel will also present the latest on the spectrum partnerships APTS is creating with national companies and institutions and a platform for making ATSC 3.0 practical, versatile and successful, the group said.

APTS has published additional information about the summit on its website .

The address of The Ritz-Carlton Hotel is 1150 22nd St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20037.